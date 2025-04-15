Boise Mayor voices concerns over anti-camping law

Earlier this month, Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1141 into law, prohibiting people from camping and sleeping on public property in cities with a population larger than 100,000 residents.

Across the country, camping bans have become more common. But here in Boise, some are worried that the new law could further victimize those experiencing homelessness and remove discretion from local authorities.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new laws.

