Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Students take on the role of referee amidst state shortage

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 16, 2025 at 1:47 PM MDT
Brandon Giesbrecht
/
Flickr

Across the state, Idaho is experiencing an issue in youth sports: there aren't enough referees to go around.

The shortage has resulted in rescheduled games and overworked officials, impacting teams and their players.

Which is why the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance is trying to help fill the gap with a new course that’s teaching students exactly what they need to know in order to take over as a referee at their own schools.

IDLA superintendent Jeff Simmons and Trevor Corn, a student from the Garden Valley School District, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Students
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
