Idaho Matters

New film heads into the wilderness to explore America's national parks

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 1, 2025 at 2:13 PM MDT

Across the country, there are 63 national parks and thousands of miles of wilderness. Which is exactly what lifelong friends Brendan Hall and Anthony Blake wanted to explore.

So they set out on a 10,000-mile journey through the national park system that would forever change their lives.

And now that journey has been made into a documentary appropriately titled “Out There: A National Parks Story."

Filmmaker Brendan Hall joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I'm the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR.
