Defunding public media: What does this mean for local NPR stations?

Last Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which is the private nonprofit that serves as the steward of the funding for public media, to cease federal funding for PBS and NPR.

Since this news broke, we’ve had many folks reach out wanting to know what this means for the future of their local NPR stations. Tom Michael, the general manager of BSPR, has been following all of this closely, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

