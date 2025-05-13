© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A new flower is lighting up the night, literally

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 13, 2025 at 1:42 PM MDT
Life Bio

This spring, people are lighting up their gardens with flowers, literally. Known as the Firefly Petunia, this bioluminescent plant has generated lots of attention for its unique ability to glow in the dark.

After its release last year from Light Bio, the company was recognized by Time Magazine as having one of the best inventions of 2024, combining both science and beauty.

Dr. Keith Wood, the CEO of LightBio, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this one-of-a-kind invention.

Tags
Idaho Matters Gardens
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

