A new flower is lighting up the night, literally

This spring, people are lighting up their gardens with flowers, literally. Known as the Firefly Petunia, this bioluminescent plant has generated lots of attention for its unique ability to glow in the dark.

After its release last year from Light Bio, the company was recognized by Time Magazine as having one of the best inventions of 2024, combining both science and beauty.

Dr. Keith Wood, the CEO of LightBio, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this one-of-a-kind invention.

