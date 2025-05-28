Idaho business fears it could be the end if tariffs continue to rise

Across the country, many small businesses are facing an uncertain future as they navigate rising tariffs. Among those is Grove Fruit Growers , an Idaho company that grows mangos in Cambodia.

However, for owner Coree Carver, the business is about more than just the product; it’s about the people, particularly those who are part of Cambodia's farming community.

With tariffs on Cambodia set to increase by nearly 50% in July, though, the Idaho company is running out of time.

Carver joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

