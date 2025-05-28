© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Economy
Idaho Matters

Idaho business fears it could be the end if tariffs continue to rise

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 28, 2025 at 1:54 PM MDT
Grove Fruit Growers

Across the country, many small businesses are facing an uncertain future as they navigate rising tariffs. Among those is Grove Fruit Growers, an Idaho company that grows mangos in Cambodia.

However, for owner Coree Carver, the business is about more than just the product; it’s about the people, particularly those who are part of Cambodia's farming community.

With tariffs on Cambodia set to increase by nearly 50% in July, though, the Idaho company is running out of time.

Carver joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
