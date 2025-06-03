Losing coverage: Mountain West homeowners face an insurance crisis

Homeowners insurance is getting more expensive, and harder to keep. In our region, one of the most important causes is climate change-fueled wildfires.

Recent federal data shows non-renewals spiraling in many places, and annual premiums jumping hundreds of dollars from one year to the next. For example, in Idaho’s Boise County, non-renewal rates nearly tripled in five years.

In the first of our insurance crisis series, the Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse takes us to a rural Idaho community that’s been particularly hard hit.

Rachel Cohen and Woodhouse have documented their findings and linked interactive maps in their news article about the crisis facing the Mountain West.