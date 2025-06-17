© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Planting knowledge: Why it matters where your seeds come from

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:17 PM MDT
1 of 2  — Threshing photo by Katie Bertram.jpg
Katie Bertram / Snake River Seed Cooperative
2 of 2  — Seed School photo by Katie Bertram.jpg
Katie Bertram / Snake River Seed Cooperative

As gardens and fields sprout in the summer months, have you ever wondered where the seeds come from?

A seed circus is traveling through Idaho to give all the answers. Whether you are a home gardener or a professional farmer, the Snake River Seed Cooperative is hosting Seed Schools, giving attendees hands-on experience and education about seed production.

Casey O’Leary, seed circus organizer and Snake River Seed Cooperative general manager, joined Idaho Matters to talk about how seed schools are working to cultivate the future of Idaho agriculture.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho AgricultureGardeningIdaho Farmers
Stay Connected
Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
See stories by Lucina Glynn

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate