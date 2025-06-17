Planting knowledge: Why it matters where your seeds come from

As gardens and fields sprout in the summer months, have you ever wondered where the seeds come from?

A seed circus is traveling through Idaho to give all the answers. Whether you are a home gardener or a professional farmer, the Snake River Seed Cooperative is hosting Seed Schools, giving attendees hands-on experience and education about seed production.

Casey O’Leary, seed circus organizer and Snake River Seed Cooperative general manager, joined Idaho Matters to talk about how seed schools are working to cultivate the future of Idaho agriculture.