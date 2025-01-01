Lucina Glynn

Expertise: Public policy, journalism, fact-checking

Education: Undergraduate student at Duke University

Highlights



Born and raised in Boise — now bring Idahoan pride to the East Coast

Outdoor enthusiast who loves to be in the mountains

Avid Duke sports fan

Experience

After spending my life in Southeast Boise, I’ve ventured much farther southeast to Durham, North Carolina. As an undergraduate student at Duke University, I'm pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy with a minor in Journalism and Media. Outside the classroom, I serve as a staff writer and Blue Zone editor for the sports section of The Chronicle. I also contribute to the Duke Reporters’ Lab, a center for journalism research in the Sanford School of Public Policy, where I brainstorm how to reinvent fact-checking and improve trust in the media.

Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.