Lucina Glynn

Lucina GlynnIdaho Matters Student Assistant
Expertise: Public policy, journalism, fact-checking
Education: Undergraduate student at Duke University
Highlights
- Born and raised in Boise — now bring Idahoan pride to the East Coast
- Outdoor enthusiast who loves to be in the mountains
- Avid Duke sports fan
Experience
After spending my life in Southeast Boise, I’ve ventured much farther southeast to Durham, North Carolina. As an undergraduate student at Duke University, I'm pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy with a minor in Journalism and Media. Outside the classroom, I serve as a staff writer and Blue Zone editor for the sports section of The Chronicle. I also contribute to the Duke Reporters’ Lab, a center for journalism research in the Sanford School of Public Policy, where I brainstorm how to reinvent fact-checking and improve trust in the media.
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.