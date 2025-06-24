© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A new program is stepping out of the hospital and into patients' homes

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 24, 2025 at 1:50 PM MDT
MaKenzie Tiegs (right) checks vitals for a patient
St. Luke's
MaKenzie Tiegs (right) checks vitals for a patient

As Idaho’s population continues to grow, so does the demand on our hospitals and the space inside of them.

That is why a new program is stepping out of the clinic and into the homes of its patients.

Launched late last year, the Hospital at Home program offers an alternative to the “traditional hospital stay,” giving people the option to heal in the space they feel most comfortable.

Dr. Adam Balinger, the medical director of Hospital at Home, and MaKenzie Tiegs, a paramedic with St. Luke’s who helps provide care for the program’s patients, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this innovative program.

Tags
Idaho Matters St. Luke'sHospitalsMedical Care
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate