A new program is stepping out of the hospital and into patients' homes

As Idaho’s population continues to grow, so does the demand on our hospitals and the space inside of them.

That is why a new program is stepping out of the clinic and into the homes of its patients.

Launched late last year, the Hospital at Home program offers an alternative to the “traditional hospital stay,” giving people the option to heal in the space they feel most comfortable.

Dr. Adam Balinger, the medical director of Hospital at Home, and MaKenzie Tiegs, a paramedic with St. Luke’s who helps provide care for the program’s patients, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this innovative program.