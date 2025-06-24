© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Hidden heroes: One Idahoan advocates for military caregivers

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 24, 2025 at 1:47 PM MDT
A woman and a man dressed in military uniform, walk through the center of Kiev, Ukraine
Emilio Morenatti
/
AP

Across the country, over 14 million loved ones care for the nation's wounded warriors, but these hidden heroes often face gaps in support that leave them struggling.

For the last decade, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation has been championing the needs of military caregivers.

This year, Heidi Munro was selected to represent Idaho as a part of the 2025 Class of Dole Caregiver Fellows.

Heidi joined Idaho Matters to talk about how the fellows are working together to drive change for those who care for those injured while serving in the military.

Tags
Idaho Matters MilitaryVeterans
