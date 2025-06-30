© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

While monarch butterflies are at risk, Idaho Fish and Game needs your help

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:26 PM MDT
Idaho Fish and Game

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to see a monarch butterfly flutter by, you know it's almost impossible not to stop and admire their beautiful black and orange wings.

Unfortunately, these iconic insects are becoming harder to find. Their populations are shrinking at an alarming rate, which is why Idaho Fish and Game is asking for your help.

This summer, Idahoans can help by adopting a patch of milkweed and counting butterflies. Tempe Regan, Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
