While monarch butterflies are at risk, Idaho Fish and Game needs your help

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to see a monarch butterfly flutter by, you know it's almost impossible not to stop and admire their beautiful black and orange wings.

Unfortunately, these iconic insects are becoming harder to find. Their populations are shrinking at an alarming rate, which is why Idaho Fish and Game is asking for your help.

This summer, Idahoans can help by adopting a patch of milkweed and counting butterflies. Tempe Regan, Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.