Idaho Matters

Journey through time and explore Boise's architecture this summer

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:26 PM MDT
Preservation Idaho

This summer journey through time and uncover the stories etched into Boise’s buildings from the evolution of North End apartments to the transformation of Boise State University.

Preservation Idaho is bringing back its ArchWalks series, providing a lineup of guided tours to explore the rich history of Boise’s architecture.

Brittney Scigliano, President of Preservation Idaho’s Board of Directors, joined Idaho Matters to walk us through this year’s lineup.

Idaho Matters Boise Arts And HistoryPreservation Idaho
Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
See stories by Lucina Glynn

