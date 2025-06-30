Journey through time and explore Boise's architecture this summer

This summer journey through time and uncover the stories etched into Boise’s buildings from the evolution of North End apartments to the transformation of Boise State University.

Preservation Idaho is bringing back its ArchWalks series, providing a lineup of guided tours to explore the rich history of Boise’s architecture.

Brittney Scigliano, President of Preservation Idaho’s Board of Directors, joined Idaho Matters to walk us through this year’s lineup.