The Ford Idaho Center could be changing hands

Last week, the City of Nampa announced it was thinking of handing over the Ford Idaho Center to the College of Western Idaho.

The center has an indoor arena, an outdoor amphitheater and a horse park and sports center. It has served as the venue for everything from concerts to the Snake River Stampede.

Idaho Matters wanted to know why Nampa wants to give up the center, and why CWI might want to acquire it. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and College of Western Idaho President Gordon Jones join the show to talk about it