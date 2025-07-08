© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The Ford Idaho Center could be changing hands

By Samantha Wright
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:12 PM MDT
Max Jefferson
/
Flickr

Last week, the City of Nampa announced it was thinking of handing over the Ford Idaho Center to the College of Western Idaho.

The center has an indoor arena, an outdoor amphitheater and a horse park and sports center. It has served as the venue for everything from concerts to the Snake River Stampede.

Idaho Matters wanted to know why Nampa wants to give up the center, and why CWI might want to acquire it. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and College of Western Idaho President Gordon Jones join the show to talk about it

Tags
Idaho Matters Ford Idaho CenterNampaCollege of Western Idaho
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate