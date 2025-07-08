© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Six small steps: Saint Alphonsus residents work to combat doctor shortage

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:13 PM MDT
Six residents part of the Family Medicine Residency Program stand along side Dr. Lisa Nelson.
Saint Alphonsus Health System
Six residents part of the Family Medicine Residency Program stand along side Dr. Lisa Nelson.

Sometimes in order to solve a big problem, you have to start small.

This is why the six residents starting Saint Alphonsus’ new Family Medicine Residency Program are so important.

For years, Idaho has been dealing with a doctor shortage, particularly when it comes to primary care physicians. Now, Saint Alphonsus and Mountain States Institute for Graduate Medical Education and Research are taking steps toward filling a crucial gap in our community’s healthcare system.

To talk more about the program, Idaho Matters was joined by Dr. Lisa Nelson, the medical director of Graduate Medical Education for Saint Alphonsus Health System.

Tags
Idaho Matters Saint AlphonsusDoctor Shortage
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate