Six small steps: Saint Alphonsus residents work to combat doctor shortage

Sometimes in order to solve a big problem, you have to start small.

This is why the six residents starting Saint Alphonsus’ new Family Medicine Residency Program are so important.

For years, Idaho has been dealing with a doctor shortage, particularly when it comes to primary care physicians. Now, Saint Alphonsus and Mountain States Institute for Graduate Medical Education and Research are taking steps toward filling a crucial gap in our community’s healthcare system.

To talk more about the program, Idaho Matters was joined by Dr. Lisa Nelson, the medical director of Graduate Medical Education for Saint Alphonsus Health System.