Idaho Matters

Keeping the history of falconry alive

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 21, 2025 at 1:23 PM MDT
Did you know that Idaho is home to the largest collection of falconry materials in the world?

For more than 30 years, the Archives of Falconry has been gathering artifacts, books and art, in an effort to preserve the history of falconers and their birds. With such a large library, though, The Archives needed a bit more space, which is why they recently expanded, adding a new exhibit wing where people can learn about raptors in a whole new way.

John Goodell, executive director of The Archives of Falconry, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this expansion and the history of falconry.

Idaho Matters FalconsBirds
