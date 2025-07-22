© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal Funding for Public Media is gone. Donate now
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why thousands of ladybugs are flying to the mountains

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:31 PM MDT
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr

Ladybugs, with their signature polka dots and bright red bodies, are easy to spot - and during the summer, it’s not uncommon to find a handful of them hard at work in the garden.

Once they’ve taken care of the pests, though, and their source of food is no longer plentiful, they often migrate to the mountains.

This is exactly where Valley Lookout editor Drew Dodson found thousands of the friendly beetles on a recent hike up Council Mountain.

He joined Idaho Matters along with BoiseDev reporter Anna Daly, who wrote about Drew’s experience.

Tags
Idaho Matters InsectsPayette National Forest
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate