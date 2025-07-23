© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A taste of the old country: Tempranillo wine thrives in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:51 PM MDT
Angela Llop
/
Flickr

Outside of Spain, Idaho is home to one of the largest populations of Basque people in the United States. And as it happens, it’s also home to one of the Basque Country’s oldest grape varieties, Tempranillo.

This year the red wine has gained special recognition by the Idaho Wine Commission as they declared 2025 "the year of Tempranillo."

Melanie Krause, a winemaker and owner of Cinder Wines, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the wine and its origins.

Idaho Matters WineBasque
