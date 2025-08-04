Expressive Idaho: Weaving together generations with Indigenous handwork

In North Idaho, Lapwai is home to many members of the Nez Perce Tribe, who call themselves the Nimíipuu.

Raised on the Nez Perce reservation, Jenny Williams, a skilled Indigenous weaver, passes down generations of traditional handwork to people in her community.

On this episode of Expressive Idaho, Arlie Sommer visited with Williams and her apprentice, Rhonda Taylor, at Lapwai Middle/High School.

Expressive Idaho is produced by Arlie Sommer and edited by Sáša Woodruff. This story was produced with additional edits from Corinne Ruff. Original music in this story is by Jared Arave.

Expressive Idaho is made in partnership with the Idaho Commission on the Arts’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program with funding support from Dr. Suzanne Allen, MD, Jennifer Dickey and Andy Huang. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.