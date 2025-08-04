© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Sustainer Appreciation Week!
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Expressive Idaho: Weaving together generations with Indigenous handwork

By Staff
Published August 4, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT
Taylor weaves by hand with hemp and acrylic yarn.
Arlie Sommer
/
Idaho Commission on the Arts
Taylor weaves by hand with hemp and acrylic yarn.

In North Idaho, Lapwai is home to many members of the Nez Perce Tribe, who call themselves the Nimíipuu.

Raised on the Nez Perce reservation, Jenny Williams, a skilled Indigenous weaver, passes down generations of traditional handwork to people in her community.

On this episode of Expressive Idaho, Arlie Sommer visited with Williams and her apprentice, Rhonda Taylor, at Lapwai Middle/High School.

Expressive Idaho is produced by Arlie Sommer and edited by Sáša Woodruff. This story was produced with additional edits from Corinne Ruff. Original music in this story is by Jared Arave.

Expressive Idaho is made in partnership with the Idaho Commission on the Arts’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program with funding support from Dr. Suzanne Allen, MD, Jennifer Dickey and Andy Huang. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Idaho Matters Expressive IdahoNez Perce TribeLapwai
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate