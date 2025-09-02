© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Take a trip to space with Astronaut Steve Swanson

By Samantha Wright
Published September 2, 2025 at 12:56 PM MDT

What’s it like to hang in the vastness of space and stare down at the Earth? Astronaut Steve Swanson knows. He spent more than 25 hours on five spacewalks during his trips to the International Space Station on the space shuttle.

He rode the Russian Soyuz rocket, grew vegetables in space and worked on NASA’s Shuttle Training Aircraft. Now he spends his time at Boise State teaching and giving advice to future astronauts.

He’s the speaker this Friday as part of Boise State’s First Friday Astronomy, where the Physics Department invites everyone to come talk about space and look at the stars.

Along with conversation, Boise State Astronomy will be planting a 'New Generation Moon Tree, grown from a seed that circled the earth during Apollo 14.

Swanson sat down with Idaho Matters to talk about his time in space.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
