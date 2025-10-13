Unchecked abuse: Guards accused of sexually exploiting women in Idaho prisons

Here’s the headline: Sexual abuse in Idaho women's prisons has gone largely unchecked. That’s just one of the headlines from a series of stunning reports from InvestigateWest. They’re tracking a long list of sexual abuse incidents by guards on women inmates.

Whitney Bryen is an Idaho-based reporter for InvestigateWest who focuses on injustice and vulnerable populations. She’s part of the team reporting on the six-part series, and she sat down with our George Prentice for a preview of their new series.