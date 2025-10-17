Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 17, 2025
Idaho is facing a $56.6 million budget shortfall, which would violate the state constitution. Officials say they weren't alerted to Qatar's Mountain Home facility deal and there are No Kings protests set to take place statewide.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Laura Guido with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman