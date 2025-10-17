© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 17, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:33 PM MDT
A group of U.S. Air Force F-15 aircraft flying in formation near Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.
Idaho is facing a $56.6 million budget shortfall, which would violate the state constitution. Officials say they weren't alerted to Qatar's Mountain Home facility deal and there are No Kings protests set to take place statewide.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
