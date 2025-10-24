© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
'Stitching Freedom:' A memoire of hope, art and the fight for justice

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
Activist Gary Tyler is sharing his extraordinary life story in his powerful new book "Stitching Freedom."

Wrongfully convicted as a teenager and sentenced to life in prison, Gary spent decades behind bars. During that time, he found purpose and healing through the art of quilting.

His memoir is not only a testament to resilience and creativity, but also a call for justice and reform. Gary joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his journey and the lessons behind "Stitching Freedom."

Gemma Gaudette
