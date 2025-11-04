Idaho professor helps discover new Uranus moon

Uranus has a new moon.

This planet, which orbits our sun beyond Saturn, is a bit of a mystery, since not much is known about it, despite getting a flyby by Voyager 2 back in 1986. We do know it has rings and 28 moons ... well, 29 moons now.

Matthew Hedman was part of a team led by the Southwest Research Institute that used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to spot the new moon. He’s a physics professor at the University of Idaho. To find out more about the discovery check out the video below.