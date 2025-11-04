© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Goodbye, Russian Olive Trees: Boise works to restore native habitat

By Samantha Wright
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:32 PM MST
This winter the city of Boise is going to rip out five acres of silvery-green trees in Kathryn Albertson Park.

Sounds pretty drastic, but these trees are invaders, not native plants, and they’re playing havoc with the park’s ecosystem.

So what is a Russian olive tree? And why is it bad? 

Louisa Evers joins Idaho Matters to answer these questions. She’s the vice president of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society, which sent a plea to the city to eradicate the trees.

Invasive Species
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
