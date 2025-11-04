Goodbye, Russian Olive Trees: Boise works to restore native habitat

This winter the city of Boise is going to rip out five acres of silvery-green trees in Kathryn Albertson Park.

Sounds pretty drastic, but these trees are invaders, not native plants, and they’re playing havoc with the park’s ecosystem.

So what is a Russian olive tree? And why is it bad?

Louisa Evers joins Idaho Matters to answer these questions. She’s the vice president of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society, which sent a plea to the city to eradicate the trees.

