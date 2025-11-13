© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho
City Club of Boise celebrates Bea Black's lasting impact on Idaho families

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 13, 2025 at 1:35 PM MST
The City Club of Boise is recognizing one of our community’s true changemakers: Bea Black. The longtime CEO of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance is this year’s recipient of the Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement.

Black has spent almost two decades leading efforts to help Idaho families find safety and healing, with many saying her leadership has made Boise a stronger and more compassionate place.

She joined Idaho Matters along with Dr. Vanessa Crossgrove Fry, the board president of the City Club of Boise.

