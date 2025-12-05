Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 5, 2025
We have an update on the growing homeowners insurance crisis in Idaho, Valley County just made two big land use decisions and the Idaho legislature is heading into the 2026 session with a potential budget shortfall.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Laura Guido with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Murphy Woodhouse Mountain West News Bureau Boise Reporter
- Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television