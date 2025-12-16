© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A hidden holiday treasure brings joy to East Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published December 16, 2025 at 2:07 PM MST
The Bishops' House has more than 20 trees on display.
Michael Martin
Trees, toys, and wreaths are all all part of the holiday decorations.
Michael Martin
Some of the ornaments have been donated, others have been in the collection for years.
Michael Martin
Michael Martin
Each room has its own holiday theme.
Michael Martin
Even the outside of The Bishops' House has been decorated with bright lights.
Michael Martin
Michael Martin
Michael Martin

Every year, thousands of people flock to Winter Garden Aglow, the fantastic annual light show at the Idaho Botanical Garden, but many don’t know that right next to the Garden there’s a dazzling Christmas tree light show hiding in plain sight.

The Bishops' House decorates more than 20 trees with sparkling lights and whimsical ornaments then opens its doors to anyone who wants to warm up, drink a little apple cider and see some holiday magic at their annual Victorian Holiday Open Parlors.

Here to tell us more about this hidden holiday treasure is Amelia Berg, the executive director of the Friends of the Bishops’ House.

Idaho Matters Christmas TreesIdaho Botanical GardenHolidaysBishop's House
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
