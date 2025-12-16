A hidden holiday treasure brings joy to East Boise

Every year, thousands of people flock to Winter Garden Aglow , the fantastic annual light show at the Idaho Botanical Garden, but many don’t know that right next to the Garden there’s a dazzling Christmas tree light show hiding in plain sight.

The Bishops' House decorates more than 20 trees with sparkling lights and whimsical ornaments then opens its doors to anyone who wants to warm up, drink a little apple cider and see some holiday magic at their annual Victorian Holiday Open Parlors .