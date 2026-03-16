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New documentary explores Sage Grouse decline in West

By Samantha Wright
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:54 PM MDT
A sage grouse stands on a grassy plain.
Alan Krakauer
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Sage grouse have been disappearing across the West for decades, and a new documentary goes in search of the iconic bird.

Kris Millgate chased the grouse through Idaho and four other states in 2024 and found a lot more than she bargained for, including cows, crickets and trash while talking to ranchers and tribal members, activists and scientists.

Millgate's film “Sage Wisdom West" premieres at the Colonial Theater on Thursday, April 2. Millgate, an outdoor journalist, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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