New documentary explores Sage Grouse decline in West

Sage grouse have been disappearing across the West for decades, and a new documentary goes in search of the iconic bird.

Kris Millgate chased the grouse through Idaho and four other states in 2024 and found a lot more than she bargained for, including cows, crickets and trash while talking to ranchers and tribal members, activists and scientists.

Millgate's film “Sage Wisdom West" premieres at the Colonial Theater on Thursday, April 2. Millgate, an outdoor journalist, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

