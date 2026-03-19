From tariffs to oil prices: What's next for Idaho's economic future

Right now it may feel as if the American economy is in a tailspin.

The Supreme Court ruled that President Trump's tariffs aren’t legal, and then the conflict with Iran is impacting crude oil prices, and that’s directly impacting prices at the gas pumps. Not to mention, earlier this week the Federal Reserve met and decided to hold interest rates steady, and job growth is also down.

Robert Spendlove, senior economist at Zions Bank, joined Idaho Matters to give us a broader understanding of what's going on.

