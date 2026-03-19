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Idaho Matters

From tariffs to oil prices: What's next for Idaho's economic future

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT
closed barrier with tariff sign
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closed barrier with tariff sign

Right now it may feel as if the American economy is in a tailspin.

The Supreme Court ruled that President Trump's tariffs aren’t legal, and then the conflict with Iran is impacting crude oil prices, and that’s directly impacting prices at the gas pumps. Not to mention, earlier this week the Federal Reserve met and decided to hold interest rates steady, and job growth is also down.

Robert Spendlove, senior economist at Zions Bank, joined Idaho Matters to give us a broader understanding of what's going on.

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Idaho Matters TariffOil and Gas
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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