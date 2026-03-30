Planning for End-of-Life Decisions
It’s never easy to talk about death and it’s even harder to plan ahead for what will happen after you die.
To help start those conversations, April 16 has been designated National Healthcare Decisions Day. Several groups are partnering to host a series of workshops in places like Boise, Payette, Star, and Weiser where folks can talk about, and learn how to plan, their End-of-Life Decisions.
Here to tell us more are Dani Henson, she’s a nurse and the CEO of Ancora Health Services, Meagan Williams, Manager of Clinical Education for Compassion & Choices and Susan Graham of Senior Edge Legal joined Idaho Matters for a frank discussion about planning for End-of-Life Decisions.