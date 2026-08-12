© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: August 12, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 12, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump signed an executive order this week calling for some significant changes to the way childhood vaccines are recommended in the U.S. The order would reduce the number of vaccines routinely recommended for all children, look at spacing some vaccines farther apart, and even explore breaking up combination vaccines like MMR into separate shots.

The White House says the goal is to give parents more choice. But several pediatricians and public health experts say the changes could instead leave parents confused about what their children actually need.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines this week.

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableVaccinationDonald Trump
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate