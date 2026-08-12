Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: August 12, 2026

President Trump signed an executive order this week calling for some significant changes to the way childhood vaccines are recommended in the U.S. The order would reduce the number of vaccines routinely recommended for all children, look at spacing some vaccines farther apart, and even explore breaking up combination vaccines like MMR into separate shots.

The White House says the goal is to give parents more choice. But several pediatricians and public health experts say the changes could instead leave parents confused about what their children actually need.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines this week.