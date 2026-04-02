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Idaho Matters

NASA’s Artemis II prepares for new era of human spaceflight

By Samantha Wright
Published April 2, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft with NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist onboard launches on the Artemis II mission, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis II mission will take Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back aboard their Orion spacecraft. The quartet launched at 6:35 p.m. EDT, from Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
NASA/Aubrey Gemignani/(NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
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(NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft with NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist onboard launches on the Artemis II mission, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis II mission will take Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back aboard their Orion spacecraft. The quartet launched at 6:35 p.m. EDT, from Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

It's been more than 50 years since NASA sent astronauts toward the moon and the Artemis II mission is paving the way to put more humans into space. On April 1, the Orion spacecraft shot up into Earth orbit and began tests to make sure everything was ready for the April 2 engine burn which will take the four astronauts into lunar orbit.

Artemis II is all about testing everything from how Orion handles spaceflight to figuring out the next steps for humans to return to the moon and spread out to Mars.

Dr. Racine Cleveland was watching last night when Orion blasted off. She's a planetary science postdoctoral research fellow at Boise State University and she’s been studying Martian dust devils with Dr. Brian Jackson in Boise State's Physics Department.

She's a big Artemis enthusiast and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us about the mission!

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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