Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 22, 2026

Tuesday’s May primary turned the Gang of Eight into the Gang of Three in the Idaho Legislature, American Falls has a new sheriff, Blackfoot’s drought is so bad that the Mayor has put water restrictions in place, Inkom has a new library and law enforcement officers ran the Special Olympics torch through eastern Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

