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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 22, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:55 PM MDT
Eastern Idaho 'Teacup' map that shows how much water is in reservoirs in the Upper Snake River Basin.
Bureau of Reclamation
Eastern Idaho 'Teacup' map that shows how much water is in reservoirs in the Upper Snake River Basin.

Tuesday’s May primary turned the Gang of Eight into the Gang of Three in the Idaho Legislature, American Falls has a new sheriff, Blackfoot’s drought is so bad that the Mayor has put water restrictions in place, Inkom has a new library and law enforcement officers ran the Special Olympics torch through eastern Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableElection DayDroughtLibrariesIdaho Legislature
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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