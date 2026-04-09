From bottles to cosmetics: How plastics are impacting human health

Research shows that 356,000 people died in 2018 because of exposure to plastics.

The chemicals in plastics could be contributing to everything from high blood pressure to testicular cancer to childhood obesity . They’re blamed for 10% of heart disease in people over 55 in the U.S. and their health effects are being felt worldwide.

And these chemicals are everywhere , from water bottles to aluminum cans to cosmetics.

Dr. Leonardo Trasande wears a lot of hats at NYU Langone Health , including Director of the Division of Environmental Pediatrics and Vice Chair of Research in the Department of Pediatrics. He’s also the author of the book “ Sicker, Fatter, Poorer .” He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his research into the health effects of plastics.