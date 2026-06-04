Take a trip to space with Astronaut Steve Swanson

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on September 2, 2025.

What’s it like to hang in the vastness of space and stare down at the Earth? Astronaut Steve Swanson knows. He spent more than 25 hours on five spacewalks during his trips to the International Space Station on the space shuttle.

He rode the Russian Soyuz rocket, grew vegetables in space and worked on NASA’s Shuttle Training Aircraft. Now he spends his time at Boise State teaching and giving advice to future astronauts. Swanson sat down with Idaho Matters to talk about his time in space.

