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Idaho Matters

Why is colon cancer rising in younger adults? St. Luke's launches study

By Samantha Wright
Published June 8, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
This computer-enhanced barium contrast X-ray shows colon cancer in red. Researchers have been trying to figure out what looks to be a decade-long rise in colon cancer among people younger than 50.
Scott Camazine
/
Science Source
This computer-enhanced barium contrast X-ray shows colon cancer in red. Researchers have been trying to figure out what looks to be a decade-long rise in colon cancer among people younger than 50.

By the end of this year, more than 55,000 people will die from colorectal cancer.

More than 158,000 will be diagnosed with the disease this year. And once you’re diagnosed, 35% of people will be dead in five years.

Those are scary numbers, but cases in older adults are actually dropping. That’s the good news. But for men under the age of 50, it’s now the leading cause of cancer death and for women under 50, it’s the second leading cause of cancer death.

Why are younger people getting colorectal cancer? That’s the question St. Luke’s Health System is trying to answer with a new study.

Tammie Eslinger is the senior manager, oncology clinical research at the St. Luke's Cancer Institute and she joined Idaho Matters to talk about this research.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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