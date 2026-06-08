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Idaho Matters

Idaho Cowgirl Congress celebrates women keeping western arts alive

By Samantha Wright
Published June 8, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
Handcrafted boots by Morgan Buckert of Hailey, Idaho.
Arlie Sommer/Idaho Commission on the Arts
Handcrafted boots by Morgan Buckert of Hailey, Idaho.

Have you ever seen a beautiful saddle? Or an amazing pair of leather cowboy boots? Have you ever wondered what it takes to make that kind of art?

Western women artists from around the Gem State will gather at the Sun Valley Museum of Art this month to share their craft and keep their traditions alive.

The Idaho Cowgirl Congress brings women artists together to share and preserve their crafts, such as painting, writing, and bootmaking — to name a few.

Morgan Buckert is a bootmaker; she grew up around western gear, Kari McCluey is a leatherworker, and they’ll both be at this year’s Cowgirl Congress. They joined Idaho Matters along with State Folklorist Steven Hatcher from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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