Idaho Cowgirl Congress celebrates women keeping western arts alive
Have you ever seen a beautiful saddle? Or an amazing pair of leather cowboy boots? Have you ever wondered what it takes to make that kind of art?
Western women artists from around the Gem State will gather at the Sun Valley Museum of Art this month to share their craft and keep their traditions alive.
The Idaho Cowgirl Congress brings women artists together to share and preserve their crafts, such as painting, writing, and bootmaking — to name a few.
Morgan Buckert is a bootmaker; she grew up around western gear, Kari McCluey is a leatherworker, and they’ll both be at this year’s Cowgirl Congress. They joined Idaho Matters along with State Folklorist Steven Hatcher from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.