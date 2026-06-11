For 30 years, Bells for Books has met young readers where they are
Back in 1994, Kate McMillan and Ruth Wright figured out that many kids in Garden City couldn’t get to the library and had nothing to read during the summer.
So they loaded up a van with everything from books to snacks and started driving through neighborhoods ringing cow bells to let the kids know they could come get a book, thus Bells for Books was born.
Since then, the Garden City Library Foundation has taken over the program and the van has become a big blue bus, but the mission is the same. Our senior producer, Samantha Wright, set out to learn more about the program and the work they're doing today.