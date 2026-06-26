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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 26, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 26, 2026 at 1:14 PM MDT
The Idaho "Glowtato" being lowered by crane in front of the Idaho State Capitol Building.
Idaho Potato Drop
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idahopotatodrop.com

It was supposed to be a night of celebration, but now a serious injury at this year's Idaho Potato Drop has led to a multi-million dollar tort claim against the City of Boise and others, with some tough questions about what happened and whether it could have been prevented.

And many are weighing the pros and cons of a growing push to eliminate property taxes in Idaho, there are changes to the way McCall will celebrate the Fourth of July, groups are raising money for wildfire mitigation in the Teton Valley, some nonprofits in Valley County now face property tax bills, and Grand Targhee Ski Resort opens for e-mountain bikes.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Idaho Potato DropCorizonProperty TaxesReporter RoundtableWildfiresFourth of July
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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