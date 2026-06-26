Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 26, 2026

It was supposed to be a night of celebration, but now a serious injury at this year's Idaho Potato Drop has led to a multi-million dollar tort claim against the City of Boise and others, with some tough questions about what happened and whether it could have been prevented.

And many are weighing the pros and cons of a growing push to eliminate property taxes in Idaho , there are changes to the way McCall will celebrate the Fourth of July , groups are raising money for wildfire mitigation in the Teton Valley, some nonprofits in Valley County now face property tax bills , and Grand Targhee Ski Resort opens for e-mountain bikes .

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

