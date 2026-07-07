Are you suffering from workplace trauma?
Most of us spend a huge part of our lives at work. So what happens when something traumatic happens there? Maybe it's an accident, an assault, a medical emergency, or even just witnessing something disturbing. We tend to think people will take a few days, talk to a counselor and then get back to business as usual. But that's often not how trauma works.
We wanted to know what actually happens to our brains and bodies after a traumatic event, why people so often blame themselves, even when they did nothing wrong, and what employers, managers and coworkers can do to help rather than accidentally make things harder.
Dr. Melissa Kremer, Trauma Treatment Director at Idaho Neuropsychology in Boise, joined Gemma Gaudette to talk about workplace trauma.