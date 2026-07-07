Take a trip down the Bethine Church River Trail in Boise

If you’ve never seen a baby heron in its nest, well, you just haven’t been having enough fun. Great Blue Heron rookeries can be hard to spot, but if you know where to look, you can find one at the east end of the Bethine Church River Trail in Boise.

The Trail actually hosts all kinds of birds, from Belted Kingfishers to Great Horned Owls to Bald Eagles.

It’s also home to willows, golden currants, Oregon Grape, cattails and its keystone plant: the Black Cottonwood, along with beavers and Poison Ivy.