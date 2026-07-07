© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Take a trip down the Bethine Church River Trail in Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published July 7, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
Great Blue Herons, like this one from Texas, can be found on the Bethine Church Nature Trail!
Larry Melamed
/
flickr
Great Blue Herons, like this one from Texas, can be found on the Bethine Church Nature Trail!

If you’ve never seen a baby heron in its nest, well, you just haven’t been having enough fun. Great Blue Heron rookeries can be hard to spot, but if you know where to look, you can find one at the east end of the Bethine Church River Trail in Boise.

The Trail actually hosts all kinds of birds, from Belted Kingfishers to Great Horned Owls to Bald Eagles.

It’s also home to willows, golden currants, Oregon Grape, cattails and its keystone plant: the Black Cottonwood, along with beavers and Poison Ivy.

Photographer Patrick Stoll has written about all of these species and more in his new book “An Abridged Natural History of the Bethine Church River Trail,” and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about it.

Tags
Idaho Matters Bethine ChurchWildlifeTrails
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate