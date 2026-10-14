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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 14, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
Knee pain is common, but surgery isn't necessarily the answer, researchers say.
Inna Jacquemin
/
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Knee pain is common, but surgery isn't necessarily the answer, researchers say.

From second opinions to bad knees and the medications we take as we age, our health questions often come down to the same thing: How do we make the best decision for our health?

Which is why we're taking a look at when it makes sense to seek another medical opinion, why knee pain doesn't necessarily mean giving up the activities we love and how to keep track of medications as prescriptions add up. We'll also dive into some new research raising concerns about how women with autoimmune disease are diagnosed.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics.

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Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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