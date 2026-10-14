Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 14, 2026

From second opinions to bad knees and the medications we take as we age, our health questions often come down to the same thing: How do we make the best decision for our health?

Which is why we're taking a look at when it makes sense to seek another medical opinion, why knee pain doesn't necessarily mean giving up the activities we love and how to keep track of medications as prescriptions add up. We'll also dive into some new research raising concerns about how women with autoimmune disease are diagnosed.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics.