The state of Idaho currently has the highest female incarceration rate in the country. Parents in Caldwell are not happy about how an incident of a student allegedly bringing a weapon to school was handled. Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Brody Harshbarger has resigned after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges and the Boise School District is considering changing start times.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes: