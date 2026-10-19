An exploration of Idaho's public lands
Idaho’s seven federal forests cover millions of acres of land in the state, and that’s just a portion of public land in the Gem State.
While we camp, hike, bike and play on these landscapes, how much do we really know about how these lands are managed? Dick Smith is trying to educate folks about the history of the U.S. Forest Service, the laws that cover forest lands and some of the challenges they face today.
He’s a retired supervisor of the Boise National Forest and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about his experiences. He will be talking about managing public lands in Idaho on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise.