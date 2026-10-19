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Idaho Matters

An exploration of Idaho's public lands

By Samantha Wright
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
A view from the Payette National Forest.
Scott Griffis
/
Flickr
A view from the Payette National Forest.

Idaho’s seven federal forests cover millions of acres of land in the state, and that’s just a portion of public land in the Gem State.

While we camp, hike, bike and play on these landscapes, how much do we really know about how these lands are managed? Dick Smith is trying to educate folks about the history of the U.S. Forest Service, the laws that cover forest lands and some of the challenges they face today.

He’s a retired supervisor of the Boise National Forest and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about his experiences. He will be talking about managing public lands in Idaho on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise.

Tags
Idaho Matters Public LandsBoise National ForestU.S. Forest ServiceOsher Institute
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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