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Idaho Matters

Boise State University hosts History Harvest event celebrating late Gov. Cecil D. Andrus

By Samantha Wright
Published October 29, 2026 at 2:23 PM MDT
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus talks to reporters in Boise, Idaho.
Keith Ridler
/
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus talks to reporters in Boise, Idaho. Congress gave final approval Friday, March 23, 2018 to a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that ends the budget battles for now, but only after late scuffles and conservatives objections to big outlays on Democratic priorities at a time when Republicans control the House, Senate and White House. Action stalled in the Senate, as conservatives ran the clock in protest. Then, an unusual glitch arose when Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, wanted to remove a provision to rename a forest in his home state after the late Andrus, a four-term Democratic governor. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)

You’ve seen Antiques Roadshow on PBS, where people bring old photographs or artifacts to experts to learn about their history and find out how much they’re worth.

Well, Boise State University is hosting an "Almost Antiques Roadshow" style event known as a "History Harvest." Instead of looking for monetary value, researchers are hoping to create a historical record of late Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus through photos, letters and oral histories. It’s sort of like they do for Storycorps.

They’re calling it the Andrus for Idaho: History Harvest. The event will be held Nov. 6-7, 2026.

Andy Brunelle, the Andrus Center Board of Governors Chairman and Dr. Emily Wakild, the Cecil D. Andrus endowed chair for the environment and public lands, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the event.

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Idaho Matters Boise State UniversityCecil AndrusIdaho HistoryAndrus Center
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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