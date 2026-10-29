Boise State University hosts History Harvest event celebrating late Gov. Cecil D. Andrus

You’ve seen Antiques Roadshow on PBS, where people bring old photographs or artifacts to experts to learn about their history and find out how much they’re worth.

Well, Boise State University is hosting an "Almost Antiques Roadshow" style event known as a "History Harvest." Instead of looking for monetary value, researchers are hoping to create a historical record of late Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus through photos, letters and oral histories. It’s sort of like they do for Storycorps .

They’re calling it the Andrus for Idaho: History Harvest . The event will be held Nov. 6-7, 2026.

Andy Brunelle, the Andrus Center Board of Governors Chairman and Dr. Emily Wakild, the Cecil D. Andrus endowed chair for the environment and public lands, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the event.