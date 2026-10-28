Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 28, 2026

Idaho has recorded its second flu-related death of the season and health officials say the virus is already spreading earlier than usual. Central District Health confirmed Tuesday that an Elmore County resident in their 80s died from the flu.

The first person who died this year was a man over the age of 65 from Oywhee County.

Last season, 69 Idahoans died from influenza, most of them over the age of 50. Flu activity has already picked up across the west, and health officials are urging people to get vaccinated. That brings up the question: are we headed for an especially bad flu season?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer listener questions!

If you have public health questions, send us an email at idahomatters@boisestate.edu.