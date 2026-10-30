Stop Prop 1 urges Idahoans to vote no, calling ballot measure too extreme

Idaho voters are being asked to make a big decision this November about abortion and reproductive healthcare.

Proposition 1 would establish a right to abortion before fetal viability, with exceptions for medical emergencies after that point. It would also establish protections for other reproductive healthcare decisions.

Supporters say it's necessary to protect women and give doctors more freedom to make medical decisions. Opponents argue the measure goes too far and could have consequences that voters may not fully understand.

We've heard from the campaign supporting Proposition 1, now we're hearing from the other side.

Sarah Johnson is the campaign director for Stop Prop 1, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk about why her organization is urging Idahoans to vote no.