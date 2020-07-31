© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner

"Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back To Save Democracy" By David Daley

Published July 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM MDT
Author and journalist David Daley, is considered one of the nation’s leading experts on gerrymandering.  His first book charted the troubling evolution of gerrymandering and voter manipulation in the United States. 

In his newest book, Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy, Daley shares the stories of those fighting back, delving into the efforts to fight partisan gerrymandering, the movements that helped shape the historic 2018 victories for the Democrats, and the victories to secure voting rights.  In an age of polarization, Unrigged offers a vivid portrait of a nation transformed by a new civic awakening, and provides a blueprint for the unending fight to keep American democracy afloat.

David Davley’s journalism has appeared in the New Yorker, the Atlantic, Slate, the Washington Post, and New York magazine.  He was the editor of Salon, and is a senior fellow at FairVote.

Tags

Reader's CornerReaders CornerBallot initiatives
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra