© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
bspr_readers_corner_onblue_2015.jpg
Reader's Corner

"Navalny: Putin's Nemesis, Russia's Future?" By Morvan Lallouet, Ben Noble, And Jan Matti Dollbaum

Published March 4, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST
Navalny.jpeg

Who is Alexei Navalny? Poisoned in August 2020 and transported to Germany for treatment, the politician returned to Russia in January 2021 in the full glare of the world media. His immediate detention set the stage for an explosive showdown with Vladimir Putin.

In his book, Navalny: Putin’s Nemesis, Russia’s Future, Morvan Lallouet (along with co-authors Ben Noble and Jan Matti Dollbaum) give shape to this divisive character, examining the contradictions of a man who is the second most important political figure in Russia, even when behind bars. As Lallouet says: in order to understand modern Russia, you need to understand Alexei Navalny.

Morvan Lallouet is a PhD candidate in comparative politics at the University of Kent, currently writing a dissertation on Navalny, funded by the Economic and Social Research Council.

Tags

Reader's Corner Russia
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra